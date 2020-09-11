Republic of Artsakh extends state of emergency over coronavirus

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. President Arayik Harutyunyan of Artsakh has signed an order on extending the COVID-19-related state of emergency for another 30 days, his office said.

Artsakh originally declared a state of emergency on April 12 and extended it ever since. The currently active one was set to end September 11.

The state of emergency will be prolonged until October 11.

The country recorded 328 coronavirus cases so far. As of September 11, the number of active cases stood at 43.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan