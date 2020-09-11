Hayastan Fund delivers fundraiser donations to Lebanon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 11, ARMENPRESS. The Urgent Support for Lebanese-Armenians fundraiser launched by the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund after the August 4 Beirut blast raised 412,000 dollars, of which 100,000$ was donated by the Tashir Charitable Foundation.

The 310,000$ will be proportionally distributed to pay the 2020-2021 academic year’s Q1 salaries of teachers in Lebanon’s educational institutions, while the remaining 100,000$ will be provided for implementing educational projects and supporting the Ararat, Zartonk, Aztag, Vana Dzayn and Radio Sevan news media, the fund said in a news release.

Hayastan All-Armenian Fund Executive Director Haykak Arshamyan is personally in Beirut to hand over the donation. He’s also met with Catholicos Aram I of the Great House of Cilicia, who praised the fund’s activities.

The Hayastan Fund’s support to the Lebanese-Armenian educational and media organizations started back in 2019 when the economic crisis worsened in Lebanon. Overall during the past 9 months the fund provided more than 600,000 dollars in assistance.

The fund also extended gratitude to all donors who helped raise the funds.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan