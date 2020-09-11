COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 177 new cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. 177 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 45503 , the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 201 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 41434.

3450 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

3 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 909. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 280 other people (1 in the last 24 hours) infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 11 the number of active cases stood at 2880.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan