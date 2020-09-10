Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   10 September

Georgia faces second wave of COVID-19, PM says

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Georgian Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia announced that the country is facing the second wave of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Georgian government said on Facebook that they expected the second wave of COVID-19 in autumn, and it already started.

“The most important is not to panic as we fully control the situation”, the PM said.

According to the latest data, a record number of COVID-19 cases (57 new cases) has been confirmed in Georgia on September 10.

