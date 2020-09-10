Armenian MPs propose new assistance programs for residents of bordering communities

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. MPs from the ruling My Step faction of the Armenian Parliament Sisak Gabrielyan and Sipan Pashinyan are proposing to extend the term of the law on social assistance provided to the residents of bordering communities and also to add new privileges in the law.

Sisak Gabrielyan introduced today the draft law on making amendments and changes to the Law on Social Assistance for Bordering Communities during the session of the parliamentary standing committee on territorial administration and local development.

“The law on Social Assistance for Bordering Communities expires on January 1, 2021. After having discussions with the government the authors of the draft decided to extend the term of the law for another three years, as a result of which several existing privileges will remain in force. For instance, compensation will be provided for the consumed energy and natural gas at 50% of the tariff, and so on.

School textbooks will continue to be provided to school children of bordering villages via compensation in the next three years. This is enshrined by law.

The draft law also proposes new privileges. For instance, compensation will be provided for the animals killed as a result of the Azerbaijani military or terroristic operations, at the expense of the state budget”, the lawmaker said. “If persons living in bordering communities are wounded and become disabled from the Azerbaijani military operations, they will receive a lump sum of 1-3 million drams, as well as their treatment will be carried out for free. If we have a loss, a lump sum of 5 million drams will be provided to the family of a victim, as well as the state will cover the funeral expenses”.

The committee approved the draft and submitted it to the agenda of the plenary sessions.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan