Zelensky, Merkel discuss Donbass over phone

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky held a telephone conversation today with German Chancellor Angela Merkel during which they discussed the possibility of settling the conflict in Donbass, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andrij Melnyk said on Twitter.

“Thanks to Angela Merkel for appreciating our efforts aimed at peacefully settling the conflict in Donbass. Achieving peace remains a priority for me and all Ukrainians. We hope the meeting of the advisors of leaders of the Normandy Four will give concrete decisions and results, and the leaders of the Normandy Four will meet in the nearest future”, the Ambassador said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan