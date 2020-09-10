Armenian President meets with UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas in London

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian, who is spending some part of his vacation abroad, met in London with UK Minister for European Neighbourhood and the Americas Wendy Morton, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The meeting touched upon the prospects of developing and deepening the cooperation between the two countries. The UK Minister informed that next year the United Kingdom is planning to host the 26th Climate Change Conference and they are expecting Armenia’s participation to the event. The Minister was interested on Armenia’s approaches over the challenges of the climate change, and in response the Armenian President said he personally is in favor of the “green” approach and has always attached importance to the environment. In this context he introduced his idea on establishing a Hay Park – a national Armenian park in the territory of the Genocide Memorial in Yerevan, aimed at increasing green spaces in the capital city.

President Sarkissian also introduced a number of other presidential initiatives. In particular, presenting the ATOM (Advanced Tomorrow) program, he said this initiative dedicated to science and technology development in Armenia will pay a great attention to the artificial intelligence, math modelling, digital data management and other areas. He said they will be happy to cooperate with the UK companies, universities and research centers on the sidelines of this initiative.

Armen Sarkissian also touched upon the 6th international festival STARMUS which will take place in Armenia, as well as the Armenian Summit of Minds and invited Minister Morton to attend all these events.

