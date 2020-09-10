Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 10-09-20

YEREVAN, 10 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 10 September, USD exchange rate down by 0.48 drams to 488.33 drams. EUR exchange rate up by 3.01 drams to 578.09 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 6.48 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.14 drams to 635.95 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 539.64 drams to 30571.38 drams. Silver price down by 2.61 drams to 416.6 drams. Platinum price up by 221.60 drams to 14381.36 drams.