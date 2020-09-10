EEU expected to set common regulation for restoring passenger transportation - PM

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Armenia has raised the issue of introducing common regulations and conditions for restoring regular passenger transportations within the Eurasian Economic Union’s territory, PM Nikol Pashinyan’s spokesperson Mane Gevorgyan said in a statement.

“EEU partners have expressed readiness to discuss it, given the general epidemiological situation. Issues related to the organization of testing and citizens’ quarantine will also be discussed. As a result of the discussion and specification of all issues it is expected that a common regulation for all EEU states will be defined,” Gevorgyan said, addressing citizens, “particularly citizens wanting to travel to Russia”.

She reminded that the COVID-19-related travel restrictions are enforced by the other countries, and not Armenia.

