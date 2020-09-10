Fire erupts in Beirut port weeks after devastating blast

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A massive fire is raging at the Port of Beirut, weeks after a devastating explosion at the same location ravaged the Lebanese capital, killing 190 and injuring 6500 people.

The Lebanese army said the blaze was at a warehouse where oil and tires are placed, according to Al Jazeera.

Several firefighting brigades are trying to contain the fire.

The August 4 explosion was caused by 2,750 tonnes of confiscated ammonium nitrate that were stored in a port warehouse for many years.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan