Government approves bills to improve public services

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. A Cabinet meeting was held today, chaired by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

Three sets of draft laws aimed at improving the provision of Ministry of Justice-administered public services were discussed during the Cabinet meeting.

Minister of Justice Rustam Badasyan noted that the Bills seek to simplify the administrative procedures, enhance the quality and reduce the timeframes of services, as well as to provide the necessary legal framework for digitization activities. In particular, the meeting approved the Government’s legislative initiative on the package of draft laws “On registration of civil status acts,” “On amending the RA Family Code” and “On amending the RA Law “On State duties.”

An electronic platform for the provision of civil act registration services will be launched to save applicants’ time and travel costs.

The Government lifted the requirement of submitting notarized copies of foreign state-issued documents translated into Armenian and signed by a translator holding a valid qualification certificate issued by the RA Ministry of Justice.



The meeting lifted the mandatory requirement of having the Ministry of Justice’s authorization for state registration of marriages of foreign citizens. The Family Code was amended to streamline the procedure applicable to child adoptions by foreign citizens.

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Avinyan noted that the above Bills had been developed as part of public administration reforms aimed at improving the quality of citizens’ services. This process shall be continued, and similar packages will be developed to improve the services provided by other public agencies.

The Government decided to donate to the Artsakh Republic 3 reanimation and 7 line ambulance cars with an aggregate book value of AMD 295,850,004, which were originally registered with the Ministry of Healthcare of the Republic of Armenia.