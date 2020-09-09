Donald Tusk offers to nominate Svetlana Tikhanovsky for Nobel Peace Prize

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Former president of the European Council, Head of the European People’s Party (EPP) Donald Tusk proposed to nominate Belarussian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovsky and her husband Sergei for the Nobel Peace Prize.

“I believe it will be a strong signal if the EU nominates Svetlana Tikhanovskaya and her husband Sergei, who is still in prison, for the Nobel Peace Prize, to pay tribute to all Belarusians engaged in this most peaceful movement in years”, Tusk said on Twitter.

