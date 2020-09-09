Former President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan meets with Russian Ambassador Sergei Kopyrkin

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Former President of Armenia Levon Ter-Petrosyan met today with Russian Ambassador to Armenia Sergei Kopyrkin, the Armenian National Congress party told Armenpress.

The meeting took place at the former President’s house.

Issues relating to the development of the Armenian-Russian relations, the regional security and the settlement of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict were discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Armenian National Congress vice-president Levon Zurabyan and third secretary of the Russian Embassy Igor Ratushnyak.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan