President Harutyunyan highlights projects implemented by Izmirlian Foundation in Artsakh

STEPANAKERT, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Arayik Harutyunyan received today Director of the Izmirlian Foundation Armen Chobanyan and his deputy Babken Babayan, the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

The Artsakh President highlighted the activity of the Foundation, stating that it is one of the first structures that provided support to Artsakh. He said in the past years many educational, demining and other projects have been implemented in Artsakh thanks to the Foundation. Arayik Harutyunyan thanked the Izmilian family for their patriotic activity.

The Foundation’s representatives in their turn thanked the President of Artsakh for the warm welcome and stated that they are ready to discuss new proposals.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





