Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-09-20

YEREVAN, 9 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.24 drams to 488.81 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 0.80 drams to 575.08 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.05 drams to 6.44 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.26 drams to 632.81 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 260.14 drams to 30031.74 drams. Silver price down by 2.23 drams to 419.21 drams. Platinum price up by 54.08 drams to 14159.76 drams.