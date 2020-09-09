Armenian defense minister highlights holding military-political discussions with UK

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan received today UK’s Chargé d’Affaires ad interim in Armenia Helen Fazey, the ministry told Armenpress.

Minister Tonoyan congratulated Mrs. Fazey on starting her mission in Armenia, wishing new achievements in the development of the Armenian-British relations, in particular in the defense sector. During the meeting the minister praised the current level of the bilateral cooperation and expressed hope that the mutual partnership will further intensify after mitigating the current coronavirus-related restrictions. Importance was attached to the holding of the bilateral military-political discussions aimed at exchanging positions over international and regional security issues.

The Armenian defense minister also touched upon the ongoing regional developments and introduced his concerns over the current situation around the security environment.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan