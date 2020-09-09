Armenia, Poland discuss defense cooperation

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Minister of Defense Davit Tonoyan held a meeting on September 9 with Poland’s Ambassador to Armenia Pawel Cieplak and the embassy’s defense attaché Colonel Wojciech Wiśniewski, the defense ministry said in a news release.

Minister Tonoyan congratulated Colonel Wiśniewski on assuming his position and wished productive work.

“Attaching importance to the Armenian-Polish cooperation in the defense sector, the minister of defense was pleased to record that despite the pandemic-related restrictions, through the efforts of the sides it was possible to resume the Armenian-Polish bilateral military cooperation 2020 plan actions from the beginning of September. In turn, Ambassador Cieplak expressed the Polish side’s readiness for developing the cooperation. The sides agreed in the direction of restoring the dynamics of the cooperation. During the meeting the defense minister also presented the developing security issues of the region,” the defense ministry said.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan