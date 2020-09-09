Hayastan All Armenian Fund transfers donations to Syrian-Armenians

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Hayastan All Armenian Fund donated around 70,000 dollars to help mitigate the COVID-19-related healthcare and socio-economic situation of the Syrian-Armenians.

The fund’s director Haykak Arshamyan transferred the donation to the Armenian Embassy in Damascus on September 9.

“The donation is proportionally distributed – 30,000 dollars to the 502 teachers and 42 maintenance staff of Armenian educational institutions in Syria. At the same time a total of 40,000 dollars in assistance was provided to our compatriots who are being treated in hospitals in Syria,” the fund said.

The donation was made from the COVID-19 Armenia: Let’s Overcome the Pandemic Together fundraiser.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan