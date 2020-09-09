PM Pashinyan congratulates President Emomali Rahmon on Tajikistan Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan felicitated President Emomali Rahmon of Tajikistan on the country’s Independence Day, the Prime Minister’s Office said.

“Please accept my sincere congratulations and best wishes on the Independence Day of the Republic of Tajikistan,” PM Pashinyan said in a telegram addressed to President Rahmon. “It is gratifying to state that Tajikistan has recorded tangible progress in its state-building and socio-economic development-targeted efforts during the years of independence.I am convinced that the deep-rooted friendly relations between our countries will help us further enhance the ongoing mutually beneficial cooperation to the benefit of our two nations. Dear Emomali Rahmon, taking the opportunity, I wish you robust health and wellbeing, as well as peace and prosperity – to the friendly people of Tajikistan.”

