Parliamentary committee investigating 2016 April War expected to submit final report soon

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The parliamentary ad hoc committee investigating the circumstances of the 2016 Four Day April War will submit its final report to the Speaker of Parliament Ararat Mirzoyan by the end of September, committee chair MP Andranik Kocharyan told reporters.

“The report will be definitely fully presented to the Speaker of Parliament during this month, in order for its further fate to be initiated as required by the Rules of Procedure,” he said. “The report will have top secret, secret, classified, unclassified parts,” he added, noting that lawmakers, the society, as well as security bodies will be enabled to get acquainted with the unclassified parts.

However, he mentioned that he will do everything in order for the families of the soldiers who died during the 2016 Azeri attack on Artsakh to have all details of the report.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan