Armenian lawmakers seek to introduce paternal leave in Armenia

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Healthcare and Social Affairs Commitee of the Armenian Parliament approved a bill envisaging to introduce paternal leave in Armenia.

Lawmakers Tsovinar Vardanyan, Sona Ghazaryan, Lusine Badalyan, Armen Pambukhchyan and Narek Zeynalyan from the ruling My Step bloc authored the bill which is set to amend the Labor Code to allow working fathers to have paternal leave, an employee benefit currently only available to women as maternity leave.

Moreover, the law also stipulates that employees who have a child below the age of 1 cannot have their emoployment conditions reduced to less favorable conditions by their employers.

The paternity leave envisages 5 working days of paid leave for the dads of newborns.

The bill has already passed plenary session at first reading. It will come into force January 1, 2021 if passed at final reading.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan