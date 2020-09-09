LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.81% to $1803.50, copper price up by 1.76% to $6772.00, lead price up by 1.27% to $1986.50, nickel price down by 0.11% to $15229.00, tin price down by 0.82% to $18190.00, zinc price down by 0.52% to $2485.00, molybdenum price up by 0.24% to $18188.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.