Armenia COVID-19: Record number of tests conducted over 24 hours as cases keep downward trend

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. 199 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 45152 , the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 431 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 41023.

A record number of 3518 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

The day before, the health authorities had conducted 1864 tests and recorded 108 new cases.

2 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 905. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 279 (3 in the last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

As of 11:00, September 9 the number of active cases stood at 2945.

Earlier on September 7, given the declining numbers of COVID-19 infections in Armenia, the Ukrainian authorities for the first time listed Armenia in the list of green countries, meaning Armenian travelers arriving in Ukraine won’t have to undergo a mandatory testing or self-quarantine.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan