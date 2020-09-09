RPG-7 projectile found in Yerevan canal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. An RPG-7 projectile was found in a canal in Yerevan Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The National Center of Crisis Management received a 911 call at 17:56, September 8 that an RPG-7 has been found in a canal.

First-responders and bomb squads discovered the rocket propelled grenade projectile at Malatia Street in the inner canal of Hrazdan river.

The projectile appears to have been live as authorities said they “transported it to a secure area for further neutralization.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan