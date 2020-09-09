Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 September

RPG-7 projectile found in Yerevan canal

RPG-7 projectile found in Yerevan canal

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. An RPG-7 projectile was found in a canal in Yerevan Tuesday evening, authorities said.

The National Center of Crisis Management received a 911 call at 17:56, September 8 that an RPG-7 has been found in a canal.

First-responders and bomb squads discovered the rocket propelled grenade projectile at Malatia Street in the inner canal of Hrazdan river. 

The projectile appears to have been live as authorities said they “transported it to a secure area for further neutralization.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration