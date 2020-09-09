Afghan Vice President survives assassination attempt in Kabul

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh survived an assassination attempt on Wednesday morning in Kabul when a roadside bomb exploded near his convoy, killing at least four people and wounding 16. The victims include Saleh’s bodyguards.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attack yet. The bombing comes just ahead of the peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government.

Saleh, who is a former intelligence chief, survived several assassination attempts in the past, including one on his office in 2019 that killed 20 people, according to Reuters.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan