Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-09-20

YEREVAN, 8 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.45 drams to 488.57 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.37 drams to 575.88 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.03 drams to 6.39 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.47 drams to 638.07 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price up by 61.64 drams to 30291.88 drams. Silver price up by 0.62 drams to 421.44 drams. Platinum price down by 65.48 drams to 14105.68 drams.