COVID-19 latest updates: Global confirmed cases pass 27,5 million

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases globally has surpassed 27 million 555 thousand, according to the data provided by the coronavirus research centers.

The death toll is over 897,000.

More than 19 million 653 thousand patients have recovered worldwide.

US is leading the list of countries with the most confirmed cases – 6 million 488 thousand 716. Deaths here comprise 193,596.

The next is India with a total of 4 million 313 thousand 129 confirmed cases and 73,105 deaths.

Brazil is the third, which reported a total of 4 million 147 thousand 794 confirmed cases and 127,001 deaths.

The 4th is Russia with 1 million 35 thousand 789 confirmed cases and 17,993 deaths.

Peru concludes the top five list with 691,575 confirmed cases and 29,976 deaths.

According to the data provided by the World Health Organization (WHO), the number of countries and territories which reported COVID-19 cases passes 215.

