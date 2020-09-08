Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Operation of 5266 organizations suspended for violating norms set by Commandant

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. As of September 7, the activities of 5266 organizations have been suspended for violating the norms set by the State of Emergency Commandant of Armenia, the government told Armenpress.

So far, 79,617 inspections have been carried out.

The inspections are carried out by the Health and Labor Inspection Agency, Food Safety Inspection Agency, Market Control Inspection Agency, Education Inspection Agency, etc.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan

 





