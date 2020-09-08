Armenian PM offers condolences over death of famous Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered his condolences over the death of famous Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of well-known Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova. She had been involved in pro-Armenian activities since 1988 earthquake, and her rich documentary legacy has left a great mark on the impartial coverage of the Artsakh issue”, the Armenian PM tweeted.

Dana Mazalova died on September 4 at the age of 66 in a Prague hospital.

