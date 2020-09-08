Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Armenian PM offers condolences over death of famous Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova

Armenian PM offers condolences over death of famous Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered his condolences over the death of famous Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova.

“I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of well-known Czech lawyer and journalist Dana Mazalova. She had been involved in pro-Armenian activities since 1988 earthquake, and her rich documentary legacy has left a great mark on the impartial coverage of the Artsakh issue”, the Armenian PM tweeted.

Dana Mazalova died on September 4 at the age of 66 in a Prague hospital.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration