Director of National Archive of Armenia dismissed

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Director of the National Archive of Armenia SNCO Amatuni Virabyan has been relieved from the position by the decree of Justice Minister Rustam Badasyan, the minister’s spokesperson Lusine Martirosyan said on Facebook.

“As I receive inquiries from media outlets about the grounds for Mr. Virabyan’s dismissal, I would like to inform that based on a number of appeals the Justice Ministry has started an examination aimed at checking the legal activity of the SNCO and submitted an inquiry to the State Revenue Committee for getting information about the tax inspections carried out in the National Archive. According to the information received, Director of the National Archive of Armenia SNCO Amatuni Virabyan conducting the accounting with such violations which caused tax decline as a result of which the tax liabilities were not made on time”, the spokesperson said.

Taking into account the aforementioned, the powers of Amatuni Virabyan as the Director of the National Archive of Armenia SNCO have been suspended.

Amatuni Virabyan has been serving as Director of the National Archive of Armenia since 2003.

