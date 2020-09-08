Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan tests negative for COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan has passed a novel coronavirus (COVID-19) test, and the result is negative, the former President’s Office said.

“In response to the questions of numerous media outlets, we would like to inform that 3rd President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, who was diagnosed with acute respiratory infection accompanied by fever on September 2 after a medical examination, is recovering.

The coronavirus test result was negative”, the Office said in a statement.

