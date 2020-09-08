Gyumri to provide assistance to Lebanese-Armenians

GYUMRI, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Gyumri, Armenia’s second largest city, will provide 1 million AMD in aid to Lebanon’s Armenian community affected from the recent explosion in Beirut.

The respective decision was made by the City Council.

The money will be provided to the Hayastan All Armenian Fund as a donation which in its turn will direct these funds for that purpose.

“This is the case when we all unanimously support providing that assistance. Even 1 million AMD is not enough, but our budget now has this capacity, if we manage, we will further increase that money”, Gyumri Mayor Samvel Balasanyan said.

