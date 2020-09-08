Inmate serving life sentence sets kettlebell Armenian record with 707 reps

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian convicted criminal serving a life sentence at the Nubarashen Correctional Facility has set a national record for the most kettlebell reps, the department of corrections said.

Inmate Tatul Mirzoyan, a regular attendant of the prison gym, lifted a 16kg kettlebell 707 times in 25 minutes using both arms interchangeably and was inducted into the Gyutsaznagirk – the Armenian equivalent of the Guinness book of records.

The record was set at the presence of the Gyutsaznagirk association on August 31.

The Deputy Warden of the Nubarashen prison Artak Manukyan handed over the official Gyutsaznagirk certificate to Tatul Mirzoyan.

