Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

Inmate serving life sentence sets kettlebell Armenian record with 707 reps

Inmate serving life sentence sets kettlebell Armenian record with 707 reps

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. An Armenian convicted criminal serving a life sentence at the Nubarashen Correctional Facility has set a national record for the most kettlebell reps, the department of corrections said.

Inmate Tatul Mirzoyan, a regular attendant of the prison gym, lifted a 16kg kettlebell 707 times in 25 minutes using both arms interchangeably and was inducted into the Gyutsaznagirk – the Armenian equivalent of the Guinness book of records.

The record was set at the presence of the Gyutsaznagirk association on August 31.

The Deputy Warden of the Nubarashen prison Artak Manukyan handed over the official Gyutsaznagirk certificate to Tatul Mirzoyan.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

 





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration