80 billion drams in crediting implemented under government coronavirus relief programs, says cenbank
YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian banks have implemented 80 billion drams in crediting under government aid programs during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Central Bank President Martin Galstyan said at a news conference.
“This year’s phenomenon is that we record the main growth of crediting in two segments – agro and business loans. And one of the main drivers of the growth are the implementation of the government’s anti-crisis programs, which is executed jointly with the banks. And we’ve implemented around 80 billion drams in crediting by the government’s support programs,” he said.
Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan