Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

80 billion drams in crediting implemented under government coronavirus relief programs, says cenbank

80 billion drams in crediting implemented under government coronavirus relief programs, says cenbank

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian banks have implemented 80 billion drams in crediting under government aid programs during the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, Central Bank President Martin Galstyan said at a news conference.

“This year’s phenomenon is that we record the main growth of crediting in two segments – agro and business loans. And one of the main drivers of the growth are the implementation of the government’s anti-crisis programs, which is executed jointly with the banks. And we’ve implemented around 80 billion drams in crediting by the government’s support programs,” he said.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration