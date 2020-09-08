PM Pashinyan felicitates North Macedonian Prime Minister on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan congratulated Prime Minister of North Macedonia Zoran Zaev on the country’s Independence Day on September 8.

“My warm congratulations to you and the friendly people of North Macedonia on the occasion of the National Day of the Republic of North Macedonia – the Independence Day,” Pashinyan said in a telegram, wishing prosperity and progress to the country.

“Taking this opportunity, I congratulate you on re-assuming office of the Prime Minister of North Macedonia and I wish new achievements and successes to you in this responsible position. Armenia attaches importance to the development of cooperation with North Macedonia bilaterally and multilaterally. I am hopeful that during your tenure the intergovernmental relations between our countries will receive new quality and through joint efforts we will be able to boost cooperation in all sectors for the benefit of our nations.”

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan