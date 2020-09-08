COVID-19: Artsakh reports 1 new case

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. 1 new case of COVID-19 was registered in Artsakh over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 316, the Artsakh Healthcare Ministry said.

277 people have recovered from the disease so far.

The number of active cases as of September 8, 11:00 stood at 37.

Artsakh doesn’t have COVID-19-related deaths so far, although two people infected with the virus had died, but their deaths were caused by other pre-existing conditions, according to authorities.

Reporting by Norayr Shoghikyan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan