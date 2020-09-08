COVID-19: Armenian CDC reports 108 new cases

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. 108 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total number of confirmed cases to 44953 , the Armenian Center For Disease Control reported. 471 patients recovered, raising the number of total recoveries to 40592.

3 people died from COVID-19, increasing the death toll to 903. This number doesn’t include the deaths of 276 (1 in the last 24 hours) other people infected with the virus who died from other pre-existing conditions, according to health authorities.

1864 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours.

As of 11:00, September 8 the number of active cases stood at 3182.

Reporting by Lilit Demuryan; Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan