PM Nikol Pashinyan congratulates Andorra’s Xavier Espot Zamora on National Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan offered congratulations to Prime Minister Xavier Espot Zamora of Andorra on the occasion of the country’s national day.

“I cordially congratulate you and the people of Andorra on the occasion of the National Day of the Principality of Andorra - Our Lady of Meritxell Day,” the Armenian Prime Minister said in a telegram.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish fruitful activities and new successes to you, and peace and welfare to the friendly people of Andorra.”

