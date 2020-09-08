Artsakh’s Ombudsman extends condolences over Dana Mazalova’s death

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Artsakh’s Human Rights Defender (Ombudsman) Artak Beglaryan extended condolences over the death of Czech journalist Dana Mazalova, who was known for her many years of coverage of the NK conflict.

“Sorry to hear about the passing of Czech lawyer, journalist Dana Mazalová. She was on ground during Artsakh/Karabakh liberation war, objectively covered many events, including Khojali operation & Azerbaijani violations against their own people & then falsifications," Beglaryan tweeted.

Mazalova passed away at the age of 66 on September 4 in a Prague hospital.

