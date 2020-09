Armenia FM praises Czech journalist Mazalova’s “huge legacy of promoting truth” in NK conflict

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan offered condolences over the death of Dana Mazalova, the Czech journalist known for her extensive coverage of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict.

“Deeply saddened about the passing of celebrated Czech journalist & lawyer Dana Mazalová," Mnatsakanyan tweeted.

"She leaves behind huge legacy of promoting truth and justice in impartial and professional coverage of Nagorno Karabakh conflict."

Mazalova passed away at the age of 66 on September 4 in a Prague hospital.

Editing by Stepan Kocharyan