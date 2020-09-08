Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 September

LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-09-20

LONDON, SEPTEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 September:

The price of aluminum up by 0.56% to $1789.00, copper price up by 0.77% to $6655.00, lead price up by 1.13% to $1961.50, nickel price up by 0.41% to $15246.00, tin price down by 0.21% to $18340.00, zinc price down by 0.66% to $2498.00, molybdenum price up by 0.37% to $18144.00, cobalt price stood at $33200.00, “Armenpress” reports.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.





