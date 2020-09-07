Belarussian PM receives Russian vaccine against COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko has received the Russian-made vaccination against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after negotiating with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, the PM’s spokesperson Aleksandra Isayeva said, reports RIA Novosti.

“The Prime Minister received the vaccine on September 3. He feels well. He was at work on Friday, Saturday and today”, the spokesperson said.

