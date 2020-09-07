Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Belarussian PM receives Russian vaccine against COVID-19

Belarussian PM receives Russian vaccine against COVID-19

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko has received the Russian-made vaccination against the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) after negotiating with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin, the PM’s spokesperson Aleksandra Isayeva said, reports RIA Novosti.

“The Prime Minister received the vaccine on September 3. He feels well. He was at work on Friday, Saturday and today”, the spokesperson said.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan





https://zen.yandex.ru/id/5dee07a31e8e3f00ae3051c1


youtube

All news    

Tomorrow  Tomorrow

New Xar

About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
settings Page Configuration