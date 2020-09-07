Armenian PM congratulates Brazil’s President on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan has sent a congratulatory letter to President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro on the Independence Day, the PM’s Office told Armenpress.

“I address my warmest congratulations and best wishes to you and the good people of Brazil on the occasion of the national day of Brazil – the Independence Day.

Armenia and Brazil have established close partnering relations based on mutual respect and trust.

I am full of hope that with joint efforts we will manage to push forward the agenda of our bilateral cooperation, enriching it with new projects and initiatives.

We highly value the key role of Brazil in regional and global matters. I am sure that your beautiful and attractive country will soon overcome the coronavirus challenge and will continue its course on the development path”, reads the Armenian PM’s letter.

Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan