Most of Armenia’s active coronavirus cases receive treatment at home

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. 1022 out of 3549 active coronavirus cases in Armenia receive treatment in hospitals, the rest – at home, Armenian healthcare minister’s spokesperson Alina Nikoghosyan told Armenpress, stating that mainly patients with mild symptoms receive their treatment at home.

“Currently 2527 out of 3549 active cases are at home, the others are in hospitals”, she said.

The criteria, based on which the citizen needs hospitalization, is defined by the healthcare minister’s decree. The spokesperson said mainly those people who have breathing problems, pneumonia, are being hospitalized. “For instance, if a person has 37.5 degrees fever, but no other symptoms, he/she stays at home after testing, being considered as a mild case. But if the temperature drastically rises or other symptoms emerge, he/she is transported to hospital by the mediation of a doctor”, she said.

At the moment hospitals serving coronavirus infected patients in Armenia are nine, some of them are not coronavirus-only hospitals, but have departments.

As of September 7, the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Armenia has reached 44,845, out of which 40,121 have already recovered.

The number of active cases is 3549.

The death toll has risen to 900.

Reporting by Anna Grigoryan; Editing and Translating by Aneta Harutyunyan