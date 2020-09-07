Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-09-20

YEREVAN, 7 SEPTEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 September, USD exchange rate up by 0.12 drams to 488.12 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.18 drams to 577.25 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.09 drams to 6.42 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.45 drams to 643.54 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 214.57 drams to 30230.24 drams. Silver price down by 1.23 drams to 420.82 drams. Platinum price up by 81.93 drams to 14171.16 drams.