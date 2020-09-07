PM introduced on renovation works of homes damaged from recent Azerbaijani shelling in Aygepar

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan was introduced on the renovation works of homes in Aygepar bordering community of Tavush province, which were damaged recently from the Azerbaijani shelling.

“The bordering Aygepar has turned into a major construction site. The houses which were damaged and destroyed from the shelling are being renovated, all streets in the community are being asphalted. The locals, some of whom were previously departing for a seasonal work, are currently engaged in the works. During the tour I got acquainted with the construction process and thanked the local residents for bearing the mission of border guard with an honor”, the PM said on Facebook.

On July 12-21, 2020, Azerbaijan unleashed military operations on the border with Armenia, in the direction of Tavush province, targeting also the Armenian bordering civilian settlements.

