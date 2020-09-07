Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

Former Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan goes on trial

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Former Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan is on trial on charges of abuse of power and official falsifications. Arsen Babayan, the ex-Deputy Chief of Staff of the Parliament, is also a defendant in the case charged with similar accusations.

The trial began today, presided by Judge Harutyun Manukyan of the Yerevan Court of General Jurisdiction. Babloyan and Babayan are both in the court room. 

Investigators say Babloyan and Babayan committed the crimes when both were in office in 2018. They are suspected in falsifying official documents to remove obstacles and install Hrayr Tovmasyan as Constitutional Court President in 2018. They deny wrongdoing. 

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





