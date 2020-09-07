PM Pashinyan visits resilient border towns in Tavush where locals rebuild after Azeri bombings

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and his wife Anna Hakobyan visited on Monday the border towns in the Province of Tavush.

“The first stop was Chinari, where I thanked the locals for firmly supporting our troops in the victorious July battles,” Pashinyan said on social media, referring to the Azerbaijani military attack on Armenia in mid-July, when apart from military positions several civilian settlements, including Chinari, were targeted and bombarded by the Azeri armed forces.

The Prime Minister also met with a Chinari resident whose house is currently being re-built after it was completely destroyed by Azerbaijani artillery strikes.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan

