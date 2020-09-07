Minister of Industry calls for more public-private partnerships to boost UAE industrial development

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS/Emirates News Agency WAM. Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, the UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, held his first meeting with the members of the Industrial Coordination Council, ICC, outlining the leadership’s vision to advance the nation’s industrial sector and the critical role the ICC plays in supporting the Ministry’s mandate.

Dr. Al Jaber, who was joined in the virtual meeting by Sarah bint Yousif Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, made clear his commitment to working with the ICC and directly with the private sector, in particular to increase the UAE’s in country value by nurturing the SME sector and creating sustainable jobs.

For the first time, the ICC meeting also included key members from the UAE private sector, who engaged with the group on their views on how to enhance current regulatory and policy challenges in order to empower industrial sector growth and sustainability in the UAE.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber said, "We have a formidable opportunity ahead to realise the ambitions of our leadership, play a pivotal role in the future of our national economy and achieve the three national priorities set forth which include empowering national industrial development, ensuring in country value and raising the competitiveness of our industries."

"A key enabler for success will be an active engagement with both the public and private sector to ensure regulatory and legislative frameworks are optimal, relevant and adapt to the realities of today and are flexible enough to provide the right platform for the change and growth our leadership envisages in the decades ahead.

"We must leverage the fundamental building blocks that are already in place, including our world-class logistics infrastructure, unique energy assets and a leading position in technological innovation and AI education, to drive our economy into the fourth industrial age."

Dr. Al Jaber added, "Through our work with the Council and its working groups, we will align on goals and initiatives; identify, consult on and resolve issues at Emirate and federal levels; test and prototype policies before they are rolled out; and engage with the industries, technology leaders and companies as a listening, constructive partner."

Sarah Al Amiri said, "What is critically important is that we align our efforts in adopting 4IR technologies – including the Internet of Things, real time data analytics and robotics - to enable and support current industries. Our objective must be to drive efficiencies, economies and evolutions in their production and fabrication processes, and to position the UAE as a driver of change and development for industry.

"As part of those efforts, we will establish new industrial clusters that both utilise and develop advanced technologies - supporting home-grown enterprises and attracting investors and investment. As a Ministry, we will work with our partners in public and private sectors to concentrate research and development efforts and output on the technological needs of the industrial sector for the benefit of today’s and tomorrow’s economies."

The Ministry aims to implement the vision of the leadership by enhancing the contribution of advanced technology to the sustainability of economic growth, raising the efficiency and competitiveness of the industrial sector in the country and supporting strategic industries that contribute to advancing the national economy and increasing the gross domestic product.