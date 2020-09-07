Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 September

President Sarkissian felicitates Brazil’s Bolsonaro on Independence Day

YEREVAN, SEPTEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Armen Sarkissian congratulated President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro on the Brazilian Independence Day.

In a telegram to Bolsonaro, the Armenian President expressed certainty that through joint efforts it will be possible to boost the mutually beneficial Armenian-Brazilian partnership for the benefit of the two nations.

“President Sarkissian wished robust health and good luck to President Bolsonaro and peace and prosperity to the friendly people of Brazil,” the Armenian President’s Office said in a readout of the cable.

Editing and Translating by Stepan Kocharyan





